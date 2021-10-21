Weekly Word of Encouragement

However, if you suffer as a Christian, do not be ashamed, but praise God that you bear that name. — 1 Peter 4:16

Followers of Jesus should never go out of their way to bring undue suffering upon themselves so that they can claim they are suffering for Christ. Being rude and confrontational in the name of Jesus does not honor God.

However, that does not mean that we are to remain silent in the face of a culture that is collapsing under the guise of moral relativism. Nor does it mean that we ought to rewrite the moral and spiritual teachings of our faith so that we can win a pat on the back from the cultural forces that believe our doctrines are out of touch, antiquated and oppressive.

To the contrary, we should stand on the word of God in the midst of an increasingly hostile and, ironically, oppressive culture. This will bring scorn, ostracism and ridicule. While we won’t get our heads lopped off in America, it may mean lost friendships, lost jobs, failing grades and being sent to social reengineering classes, lest we recant our convictions.

But take heart, because Peter tells us that it is an honor to suffer and bear the name “Christian.” Praise God, and be encouraged!