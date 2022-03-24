Weekly Word of Encouragement

“You were running a good race. Who cut in on you to keep you from obeying the truth? That kind of persuasion does not come from the one who calls you. A little yeast works through the whole batch of dough.” —Galatians 5:7-9

In life, it is easy to get tripped up.

In this passage of Scripture, Paul uses the analogy of a race and says to the Galatians, “You were doing great but then you let somebody cut in front of you and throw you off track.” In Paul’s day it was a certain group of people who were trying to add additional requirements (circumcision) to the gospel message that a person is saved, reconciled unto God, solely on the grounds of trusting in what Jesus Christ has done for him in his life, death and resurrection.

And just as it was in Paul’s day, so too is it in our day that we can easily get sidetracked in our walk with the Lord. What has thrown you off? What has crept into your life that is pulling you away from Christ and his gospel message? All the devil needs is a little crack, and before you know it, that tiny split turns into a huge chasm that pulls you away from Christ.

Paul was right. “A little yeast will leaven the whole batch of dough.” Be encouraged! Don’t give an inch! Stay on track! Keep the faith!

Scott Jeffreys is the pastor at Forest Park Presbyterian Church.