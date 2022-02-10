Weekly Word of Encouragement

Let your fountain be blessed, and rejoice in the wife of your youth, a lovely deer, a graceful doe. May her breasts satisfy you at all times; may you be intoxicated always by her love.” — Proverbs 5:18-19

This upcoming week is Valentine’s Day, a day where we celebrate the wonders and joy of romantic love. The good news of the Gospel is that God created romance, and it is a good gift given by our maker and is celebrated and blessed by the Lord Jesus Christ. Sexual intimacy, when expressed in ways that are in accord with God’s will for our lives, is good and right and brings honor to the Lord.

The above passage was written by Solomon to his son as an encouragement to avoid adultery and pursue and enjoy romantic intimacy in the context of a marriage between a man and a woman. Our problem as sinners is that we tend to make a mess of these things in myriad ways, as did Solomon. Can we say irony?