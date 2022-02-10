 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekly Word of Encouragement
Weekly Word of Encouragement

Let your fountain be blessed, and rejoice in the wife of your youth, a lovely deer, a graceful doe. May her breasts satisfy you at all times; may you be intoxicated always by her love.” — Proverbs 5:18-19

This upcoming week is Valentine’s Day, a day where we celebrate the wonders and joy of romantic love. The good news of the Gospel is that God created romance, and it is a good gift given by our maker and is celebrated and blessed by the Lord Jesus Christ. Sexual intimacy, when expressed in ways that are in accord with God’s will for our lives, is good and right and brings honor to the Lord.

The above passage was written by Solomon to his son as an encouragement to avoid adultery and pursue and enjoy romantic intimacy in the context of a marriage between a man and a woman. Our problem as sinners is that we tend to make a mess of these things in myriad ways, as did Solomon. Can we say irony?

But do not despair, because the other bit of the good news of the Gospel is that Christ forgives people who have failed in this area of their lives when they confess their sins to the Lord and seek to walk in faith and repentance. Do you remember the story of the woman caught in adultery in John 8? Jesus told the woman that her sins were forgiven and then he said to her, “Now go and sin no more!”

Thanks be to God for his mercy and grace and for second chances. Happy Valentine’s Day! Be encouraged!

Rev. Scott Jeffreys

Jeffreys

 Rev. Scott Jeffreys
