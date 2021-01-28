Weekly Word of Encouragement

“Jesus said to them, ‘If anyone would come after me, let him deny himself and take up his cross and follow me. For whoever would save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for my sake and the gospel will save it.’” — Mark 8:34-35

Can we say irony? Whoever seeks to save his life will lose it? But whoever loses his life for the sake of the gospel will gain it? Jesus said many hard things in his teachings and these are some of his toughest words. What do they mean? Is he talking about denying one’s self of the basic necessities of life and martyrdom? It could involve these things in some circumstances, but that is not what he is primarily talking about. What he is saying is that if we seek to live for ourselves, which is our natural inclination as sinners, we will not be happy and we will die in lostness apart from God.

We were not designed by our Maker to live for ourselves, pursuing our own agendas instead of God’s agenda. When we live in that kind of way it leads to a lot of misery and discontentment, no matter how many toys we accumulate or how many thrills we experience. The wages of sin is always death, and that is a universal principle. We were made for God. Or as Augustine put it, “Our hearts are restless until they find rest in Thee.”

How does one find such rest and contentment? Go to the cross. There you will see the love of God magnified for the sinner. There on the cross hung the bridge-builder, Jesus, the one who is fully human and fully God. He came to bridge the gap so that we can be saved from ourselves and have life with God again — the abundant life that the Father has for you and me! Be encouraged! Take up the cross of Christ and experience the work of the Lord in your life in 2021. He will bring you great joy, if you obey these words.