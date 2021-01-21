Weekly Word of Encouragement

LORD, who may dwell in your sacred tent? Who may live on your holy mountain? The one whose walk is blameless, and who does what is righteous, who speaks truth from their heart.” – Psalm 15:1-2

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Psalm 15 is a call to righteous living, which is the fruit that is produced in one’s life when he is saved and forgiven by God through faith in Christ. This text raises a crucial question for us all — Is one’s blamelessness, righteousness and ability to speak the truth, the grounds by which God accepts us into his Kingdom? The answer to that question is yes and no. It is yes in the sense that blamelessness, righteousness and truth-telling are prerequisites for entering into the Kingdom because God is holy and He cannot tolerate sin. Yet the answer is also no in the sense that no matter how blameless, righteous and honest we think we are, we are not blameless, righteous or holy enough to enter into the Kingdom. We are all sinners and “our hearts are deceitful and desperately wicked above all things” as Jeremiah 17:9 teaches us.

There is an answer to this dilemma, however. His name is Jesus and he did something amazing for you, so you could enter “God’s tent” and “holy mountain.” Yes, he died on the cross, but that’s not my point this week. He also did something else equally important for you. He lived a perfect, sinless life on your behalf. He was quintessentially blameless, righteous and truthful to the tee. He never sinned against God and he never broke God’s law. He kept it perfectly, either literally or in spirit. And he did this for you and me, so we can be declared to be blameless, righteous and honest, on the grounds of what he did for us, even though we are guilty, unrighteous and dishonest. Be encouraged! Christ is our righteousness! Trust in the Savior and get a new makeover in 2021!