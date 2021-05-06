Weekly Word of Encouragement

“I long to see you so that I may impart to you some spiritual gift to make you strong- that is, that you and I may be mutually encouraged by each other’s faith.” – Romans 1:11-12

I love the spirit of the apostle Paul’s opening words to the church in Rome. Up to this point he had never been there, and he was writing this letter as a way of preparing them for his eventual coming. In his opening comments, he says to them not only do I hope to encourage you, but I also hope that you would build me up in the Lord as well!

Christian ministry is a two-way street. It’s not just about what the pastor does, but it is also about the ministry of the congregation as well. Encouragement is supposed to be a two-way street. Since I have been writing this column, I have had several folks reach out to me and tell me how much my reflections have meant to them. It is an honor to encourage you in the faith, and it is an even greater honor to be encouraged by you!

This week, think about someone who has been a big encouragement to you in your Christian faith and reach out to them, and bless them with words of encouragement and gratitude! I believe your words will lift their spirits and will be just what the doctor ordered for them at this time in their life. Encourage someone in the Lord and be encouraged!