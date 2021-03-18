Weekly Word of Encouragement

The book of Numbers could be renamed the book of grumblings. This book tells us the story of the displeasure of God’s people, as they journey in the wilderness on their way to the Promised Land. Along the way, God’s chosen people try to overthrow the leadership of Moses and they constantly complain about everything. The food is no good! There is not enough water to drink! The worship is not exciting and life was better back in Egypt!

Friends, the grind of life has a way of wearing us down and when it does, we who follow Christ are prone to think our lives should be easier than perhaps they are. How easily we forget that we live in a world that is broken and affects us. When things aren’t going our way because of sickness, setbacks, and broken relationships, how easy it is for us to have nostalgic visions of how things were when we lived in Egypt. My friend, don’t go back to Egypt! Life is better on the other side with Christ, no matter how challenging things may be in your life right now. Don’t turn your back on Jesus. Keep the faith in the midst of your trials and tribulations. God’s grace is more than sufficient for you and the power of Christ will be made perfect in your weakness if you abide in him. Be encouraged!