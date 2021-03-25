Weekly Word of Encouragement

“It is for freedom that Christ has set us free. Stand firm, then, and do not let yourselves be burdened again by a yoke of slavery.” – Galatians 5:1
Friends, Jesus Christ, the eternal Son of God, was sent by the Father into the world to set us free from slavery. I didn’t know I was a slave! What am I enslaved to? The two main things that all human beings are enslaved to outside of saving faith in Christ are the power of sin in our lives and the false idea that we can make ourselves right with God by our good works. Our sin prevents us from making ourselves right with God by being good. The fact of the matter is that we are not nearly as good as we think we are; and even if we were, it would be woefully inadequate to earn our way into heaven. Why? Because God is holy and we are not. But the good news of the gospel is that in Jesus Christ God himself has kept the standard of perfection for us and we can be declared righteous before God on the grounds of his righteousness!
Furthermore, Christ died a sinner’s death on the cross to take away the condemning power of sin in our lives. This means we are set free from slavery to sin. On top of that, when we come to faith in Christ the Spirit of God comes to reside in our hearts in order to make us into the image of Christ and enable us to walk in freedom from sin. We still sin for sure, but because of the Spirit we can begin to make headway in our lives in those things that enslave us! Be encouraged! If you are in Christ you have been and are being set free!