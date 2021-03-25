Weekly Word of Encouragement

Friends, Jesus Christ, the eternal Son of God, was sent by the Father into the world to set us free from slavery. I didn’t know I was a slave! What am I enslaved to? The two main things that all human beings are enslaved to outside of saving faith in Christ are the power of sin in our lives and the false idea that we can make ourselves right with God by our good works. Our sin prevents us from making ourselves right with God by being good. The fact of the matter is that we are not nearly as good as we think we are; and even if we were, it would be woefully inadequate to earn our way into heaven. Why? Because God is holy and we are not. But the good news of the gospel is that in Jesus Christ God himself has kept the standard of perfection for us and we can be declared righteous before God on the grounds of his righteousness!