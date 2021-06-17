Weekly Word of Encouragement

“Therefore, although in Christ I could be bold and order you to do what you ought to do, yet I appeal to you on the basis of love.” -Philemon v.8

Surprisingly, slavery still exists today, just as it did in Bible times. In some countries in Africa, hereditary slavery, being born into it, still exists.

Then there is what is known as “modern slavery.” This is where people work for pocket change to make products, goods and services for first world nations. This practice is quite common in China and India.

Then there is the slavery of human trafficking, where women and children are forced into the sex trade. Some of this is happening right now at the U.S.-Mexican border, and there have been cases of this reported in all 50 states of our nation. When it comes to slavery, no nation is innocent.

The book of Philemon is a brief letter in which the Apostle Paul writes on behalf of a runaway slave named Onesimus. In it, Paul basically told Philemon that if he wanted to, he could have ordered Philemon not to punish Onesimus, but to receive him as free man. Instead, Paul appealed to Philemon on the basis of love and encouraged him to do the right thing, which was to not punish Onesimus, but to set him free and receive him as a brother in Christ.