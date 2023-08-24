Rejoice not when thine enemy falleth, and let not thine heart be glad when he stumbleth. Lest the LORD see it and it displease him… — Proverbs 24:17-18

When Jesus talked about “loving our enemies” and “turning the other check,” and “forgiving those who have sinned against us,” it was not an entirely new concept, though it was heightened and epitomized in his earthly ministry and teachings. Such wisdom was already present in the Jewish Scriptures, as we see in the above Proverb. The good news of the gospel is that God loves his enemies, which is us, and He reaches out to save us in the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus.

If God does this for His enemies then most certainly we Christians who once were the enemies of God must deal with our enemies in the same manner. The above Proverb exposes our gloating and our desire for “poetic justice” in the lives of people we aren’t too fond of, and it calls us to a deeper life of sanctification.

Ask the Lord to help you with this and be encouraged as you think about your own heart in light of this Proverb.

