Weekly Word of Encouragement

When we were overwhelmed by our sins, you forgave our transgressions. — Psalm 65:3

At the heart of the Gospel is the forgiveness of sins. This truth presupposes two things.

First we are sinners. We are selfish creatures who fall short of God’s will and purposes for our lives.

Second, sin needs to be forgiven and God can actually forgive sins!

The good news of the Gospel is that in Jesus Christ we have one who died in our place to satisfy God’s judgment on our sins.

The other bit of good news is that the greater the sin, the greater the grace. Self-righteousness does not like this, but thank the Lord it is true!

The psalmist does not say that when we sinned in a little way God forgave us, but rather that when we were overwhelmed by our sins, God forgave our transgressions. Oftentimes, it is those who are most broken who get the Gospel, as opposed to those who seem to have their stuff together.

Are you feeling overwhelmed by your sin and brokenness? Be encouraged.

Go to Jesus Christ, friend and forgiver of sinners.