Weekly Word of Encouragement

One of my favorite rock 'n' roll bands growing up was the Kinks. In 1981 they released a record called "Give the People What They Want." While it is true that many politicians seek to do this for their constituents, when it comes to godly leadership, this cannot be the case. In the above verse, Jehoshaphat, one of the kings of Judah, appointed certain men to help him in serving the people of God. His word of advice to them was to remember that they were serving God first and foremost, not the people, and thus the best way to serve the people faithfully was to do God’s will, not theirs. This meant that if the people’s will aligned with God’s will then great, but if it didn’t, then the judges were to take a different approach and go with God. Herein lies the difference between godly leadership and popularity contest leadership. When push comes to shove, we must go with God’s will. Be encouraged!