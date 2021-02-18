Weekly word of encouragement

The book of Acts tells the story of the gospel of Jesus Christ spreading from the city of Jerusalem to the region of Judea, and then wider to Samaria, and then finally to the ends of the Earth. The way the gospel moves in this book is like the ripples of a rock thrown into a pond, it gets wider and wider! Much of this spread occurs in the three missionary journeys of the apostle Paul. On his second journey, Paul wanted to go east, but the Holy Spirit prevented him from doing so. As frustrating as it must have been, Paul changed course and began to track further west. This change in plans eventually led him to a businesswoman named Lydia. She heard Paul’s preaching and gave her heart to Christ! If things aren’t working out according to your plans, know that God has His hand on your life. Maybe the Lord is redirecting your steps in order to get you to your Lydia! Be encouraged! God’s plans are better than ours, and He is merciful to redirect our steps!