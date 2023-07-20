I love how the apostle Paul begins his epistles! They are chock full of encouraging words to the saints whom he was addressing. He often begins by telling the church how he prays for them, as he exhorts them to grow in their faith. As you pray for your friends and family, the world, and even your enemies, never forget to ask the Lord to do more than what is on the surface. Let us pray that they may be filled with the knowledge of God’s will through the gift of the Holy Spirit, so that they may “live a life worthy of the Lord.” This is my prayer today for all my readers, and I ask that you pray that prayer for me as well. How we live matters, a lot. Jesus is Lord and may he be Lord of our lives! Be encouraged!