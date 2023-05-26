Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

“Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, and faithful in prayer.” — Romans 12:12

Growing in Christ is a journey through all the ups and downs of life. In the above text, the apostle Paul tells us to be “patient in affliction.” Why does he say that? Because there will be difficulties in this life. We will get sick, lose our jobs, experience the loss of loved ones and broken relationships, and be treated unjustly, rejected and ridiculed by the world for our faith. There is no way around the cross.

What shall we do? We shall be patient, as best we can in the strength of the Spirit, and we shall be people of hope, knowing that “God’s grace is sufficient for us in times of weakness,” and we shall be “faithful in prayer.” Prayer is talking to God and Him talking back to us in His Word, and it is asking Him for those things which He has promised to give us, as found in Holy Scripture.

The Bible tells us that if “sinful parents know how to give good gifts to their children, then how much more does our Heavenly Father know how to give good gifts to those who ask him!” Don’t quit. You can make it. Be encouraged!