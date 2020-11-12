Weekly word of encouragement

“He must become greater; I must become less.” — John 3:30

One of the great paradoxes of life is that we discover true joy in losing our lives, not in trying to preserve it. The Bible says this over and over again, in many and various kinds of ways. “The first shall be last, and the last shall be first.” “It is better to give than it is to receive.”

Because we are sinners, it is our natural inclination to believe that we will make ourselves happy by gaining, accumulating and focusing on self. Yet it never works that way. In the end, the one who has the most toys does not win.

John the Baptist, the forerunner of Jesus and preparer for his ministry, knew this to be the case. John was all about pointing his life and the lives of others toward Christ. He knew that he was unworthy to tie the thongs of Jesus’ sandals, and that his baptism was inferior to the one Jesus would usher in. He also knew that Jesus “must become greater and that he must become less.” That was John’s answer to those who were pointing out that more people were going to Jesus be baptized than they were him.

Are you discouraged? Unhappy? Is there a hole in your heart even though there is not a hole in your wallet, roof or your tires? Pascal called this the “God shaped vacuum” and nothing can fill it, more matter how hard you try, except Almighty God. Be encouraged! The way to life and joy is found in giving your life to the one who gave his life for you. If you will come to Christ and walk in the ways of his life increasing in you, while your old self dies, you will begin to truly live!

Contributed by Scott Jeffreys, pastor at Forest Park Presbyterian Church.