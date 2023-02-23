Several days later Felix came with his wife Drusilla, who was Jewish. He sent for Paul and listened to him as he spoke about faith in Christ Jesus. As Paul talked about righteousness, self-control, and the judgment to come, Felix was afraid and said, “That’s enough for now! You may leave. When I find it convenient, I will send for you." — Acts 24:24-25

Convenience can get you into trouble. There have been a couple of occasions in my life where I decided to not get gas because it wasn’t convenient. I thought to myself, “I’ll get it later,” but then I ran out of gas. Not good.

Even worse would be to make the same mistake in your relationship with God. Felix did that. He told Paul, “Not now, I’ll get back with you later. Right now, it’s just not convenient. Besides, I’ve got more important things to do and a whole lot more fun to have.”

Who thinks Felix got back with Paul? I doubt it. There is a good chance he died a lost man. What about you? Do you have more important things to do? Today is the day of salvation, not tomorrow. Call on Christ now and he will come into your heart and take away your sin, guilt and condemnation, and replace it with the abundant life. If you wait until it is convenient, you will keep on waiting, waiting, and waiting … until you die in your sin and brokenness.

Don’t put off until another day what needs to be taken care of today. Come to Christ. There’s nothing he can’t forgive and nothing he can’t help you with. Be encouraged!