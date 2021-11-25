Weekly Word of Encouragement

Surely it was for my benefit that I suffered such anguish. In your love you kept me from the pit of destruction; you have put all my sins behind your back — Isaiah 38:17

King Hezekiah, while not perfect, was one of the great Old Testament kings of God’s chosen people, the Israelites. Unlike many of his predecessors, he was regarded as a righteous man in the eyes of God.

Yet Hezekiah went through a very difficult period in his life where he became gravely ill to the point of death, but God had mercy on him and gave him another fifteen years of living. Later, when Hezekiah was able to look back upon that time of illness, he was able to see the hand of God in it.

God is sovereign over life and death, and what this means for us is that we can trust that God is fully aware of our situation and is working out his purposes in our lives. While all things that happen to us are not good, we can take comfort in knowing that “in all things God is working for the good of those who love Him and have been called according to His purpose” (Romans 8:28).

Be encouraged!