Weekly Word of Encouragement

“And beginning with Moses and all the Prophets, he interpreted to them in all the Scriptures the things concerning himself.” — Luke 24.27

Recently, a popular evangelical megachurch pastor in Atlanta said that the Christian faith needs to “unhitch itself” from the Old Testament, because it presents so many problems for modern man coming to faith in Jesus Christ.

I disagree. First of all, we as a modern society are not as nearly “advanced” as we like to think we are, and the Old Testament story is not nearly as “backwards” as some might like to say it is. Second, what are we to make of Jesus, who always went to the synagogue and taught from the Old Testament Scriptures; and who also gave us the Sermon on the Mount based on the Ten Commandments? And what are we to make of what Luke said about Jesus explaining who he was from the Old Testament Scriptures?