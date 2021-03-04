Weekly word of encouragement

“Let us consider how we may spur one another on to love and good deeds. Let us not give up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but let us encourage one another all the more as you see the Day approaching.” — Hebrews 10: 24-25

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Following Jesus is not a solo endeavor. The Lord saved us in order to put us into his family, the church, so that we may love God and love our neighbor. The church is where we worship God, pray, hear the gospel preached and the Bible taught, and love one another in fellowship, so that we might be sent back out into the world to be the shining light of Christ in the world. The church is God’s soil where disciples are grown, and it is absolutely crucial to the well-being of our own spiritual health.

One of the great challenges of COVID is the way it has disrupted our church life. Inevitably, there will be some fallout because of this. There will be some people who will get so used to not having gone to church because of the pandemic that when things get better, they will not return to the fold. Let us be encouraged by the Word of God today to remember the importance of meeting together as a church family, so that we may be strengthened in the gospel and equipped for service in the name of Christ. An old church father named Cyprian once said, “We cannot have God as our Father without having the church as our mother.” He is right. Be encouraged! Keep the faith!