Weekly Word of Encouragement

The fourth commandment teaches us that the Lord wired human beings in such a way that we need rest. God Himself set the pattern for us when He rested on the seventh day after His six days of creation. Without rest we get sick physically, spiritually, and emotionally. There was a time in our nation where we corporately recognized this with our “blue laws” on Sunday. Stores were closed and people ceased to work, and whether you went to church or not, everyone benefited from that day off. Now everything is open 24-7 and then when you factor in all of the other activities that occupy our time, and the way technology has taken over our lives, we give ourselves little time for rest.