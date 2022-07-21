Weekly Word of Encouragement

“Remember the Sabbath day and keep it holy.” — Exodus 20:8
The fourth commandment teaches us that the Lord wired human beings in such a way that we need rest. God Himself set the pattern for us when He rested on the seventh day after His six days of creation. Without rest we get sick physically, spiritually, and emotionally. There was a time in our nation where we corporately recognized this with our “blue laws” on Sunday. Stores were closed and people ceased to work, and whether you went to church or not, everyone benefited from that day off. Now everything is open 24-7 and then when you factor in all of the other activities that occupy our time, and the way technology has taken over our lives, we give ourselves little time for rest.
I am sharing these thoughts with you because I took a two-week hiatus from writing my column because I was on vacation. I was tired and ready for a break. But the good news of the gospel is that I enjoyed my time off and I am now reenergized. I want to encourage you to do the same thing in your life as well. Create some space where you can take a break from all your activities and get your batteries recharged too. The world will not end, or at least it won’t end because you took a break. Get some rest and be encouraged!