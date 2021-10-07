Weekly Word of Encouragement

Also, seek the peace and prosperity of the city to which I have carried you into exile. Pray to the LORD for it, because when it prospers, you too will prosper. — Jeremiah 29:7

The above words were written by the prophet Jeremiah to his people, who had been overrun by the Babylonian Empire and carried off into exile. This is not what his people wanted to hear. The false prophets had been preaching that “all is well,” and that Judah would survive Babylonian onslaught.

Jeremiah preached that Judah had been unfaithful to God and now “the jig was up” and they were going down in defeat. Furthermore, the best thing God’s people could do at his point would be to repent, realize the battle had been lost, and to seek the welfare of the foreign land they were being hauled off to, so that they could prosper in captivity.

Christians in America today find themselves in a “Babylonian captivity” of sorts, as well. We have been unfaithful. We have failed to uphold God’s Word of “grace and truth.” We have compromised our faith and principles on so many fronts, and now we find ourselves living in a land that is at best, indifferent to what we believe and value, or at worst, hostile.