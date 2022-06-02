Weekly Word of Encouragement

“For in him all things were created: things in heaven and on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or powers or rulers or authorities; all things have been created through him and for him. He is before all things, and in him all things hold together.” Colossians 1:16-17

Right now, we are going through very difficult time as nation. We are deeply divided, we struggle to trust those who think differently than we do, and our culture is losing respect for the sacredness of human life, both left and right. It feels like we are coming apart at the seams, and in some sense we are.

The above text tells us that in Jesus Christ all things hold together. What if we as a society, even those who are not Christian in their faith, put into practice all that Jesus taught in his Sermon on the Mount? How would our world change? Would school shootings decrease? Would we treat other with kindness, even those with whom we disagree? Would we as a society recapture some sense of the sacredness of human life?

The answer to these questions is yes, and along the way we might find out that what Paul said about him is true: In Jesus Christ all things hold together. What holds your life together when the world falls apart?

Be encouraged!