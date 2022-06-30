Weekly Word of Encouragement

For you created my inmost being;

you knit me together in my mother’s womb.

I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made;

your works are wonderful,

I know that full well. — Psalm 139:13-14

With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, half of the country is rejoicing and half of the country is angry. We are a divided nation, regardless of whether or not abortion access was to remain federally mandated or left up to the states to decide the matter, as it used to be.

Division is not uncommon in the Bible either. Why? Because the world we live in is fallen and broken and so we disagree. Jesus Christ himself said and did many things that caused division in his day. Not only that, it was also said of Jesus at his birth, “This child is destined to cause the falling and rising of many in Israel; and to be a sign spoken against, so that the thoughts of many hearts will be revealed.” (Luke 2:34-35)

One place where there is no disunity is within the eternal Godhead of the Trinity. The one God, who eternally and relationally exists in three Persons, Father, Son, and Holy Spirit, are perfectly unified in their love for creation, even though it is now broken. Consequently, there is no bickering when it comes to the unborn child in the womb. That child is made by God and loved by God and is precious in his sight. He or she has been fearfully and wonderfully made by their maker and has been woven together in the depths of their mother’s womb.

The eyes of the Lord see our unformed bodies and they weep when we die, not only at birth, or early in life or in old age, but in the womb as well. The Lord especially has a heart for the most vulnerable, defenseless and helpless of his children, the unborn child.

Dear friend, “you have been fearfully and wonderfully made” from the moment you were conceived in your mother’s womb, even if your entrance into this fallen and broken world was not ideal. Be encouraged!

Scott Jeffreys is the pastor at Forest Park Presbyterian Church.