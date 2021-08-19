Weekly Word of Encouragement

When we go through difficult times in life, we are prone to ask ourselves, “Why did this happen to me?” Though we know the world is fallen and broken, and that no one is exempt from tragedy, not even Christians; we are often perplexed about our trials and tribulations. Though we may not always understand “the why,” one thing that we can take comfort in is that God can use all of our troubles as a source of comfort for others. Just as God brings comfort to our wounds, so to can we come along side another person and wrap our arms around them in love and give them the same comfort we received from the Lord when we were struggling. Be encouraged! God can use whatever difficulty you are going through right now to help another person in their time of trial.