The apostles left the Sanhedrin, rejoicing because they had been counted worthy of suffering disgrace for the Name. Day after day, in the temple courts and from house to house, they never stopped teaching and proclaiming the good news that Jesus is the Messiah. — Acts 5:41-42

Suffering, persecution and marginalization comes with the turf when it comes to faithfully following Jesus Christ. Christ and his gospel not only unites, but it also divides. Jesus himself said this would be the case on many occasions throughout the four Gospels. In the book of Acts, there are several occasions where the apostles are told to “zip it,” but they refused to do so and so they got into trouble. Today, in our nation, there is great pressure being exerted on the church to “zip it,” to compromise and to cave on the gospel of Jesus Christ and the teaching of Holy Scripture on a myriad of moral and spiritual matters. This pressure not only comes from our increasingly secular and post-Christian culture, but it also occurs, sadly, within the walls of the church as well.

The goal of the church, the body of Christ, is not to win the favor of men, but to win the favor of the Savior who so costly gave his life on the cross to reconcile sinners unto God and to conform us into his image, as “new creations in Christ.”

This is currently out of favor with the winds of our culture, and will likely remain so and only get worse, but the followers of Christ must always remember the words of the King of kings and Lord of lords, “What good is it for a man to gain the world, and yet forfeit his soul?”

While we should by no means be arrogant or rude, which the church has sometimes been guilty of, neither should we back down on “Christ crucified” and his radical call to change us inwardly into his image. To the contrary, we must “never stop teaching and proclaiming the good news that Jesus is the Messiah,” no matter the cost.

Be humble. Be gracious. Be bold. Be encouraged!