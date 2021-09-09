Weekly Word of Encouragement

At this, Job got up and tore his robe and shaved his head. Then he fell to the ground in worship and said: “Naked I came from my mother’s womb, and naked I will depart. The LORD gave and the LORD has taken away. May the name of the LORD be praised.” In all this, Job did not sin by charging God with wrongdoing. — Job 1:20-22

The book of Job blows a big hole in the idea that if we are faithful to the Lord that only blessings will come our way, and we won’t experience anything bad.

While it is generally true that walking in the will of God definitely brings blessing, it is no guarantee for a problem-free life. Sometimes, bad things happen to God’s people in this life. Christians suffer tragedy.

Job, a man who lost everything — his possessions, children and his health — teaches us this, and so does the crucifixion of Christ. While it is true that in the end Job was blessed and his health was restored, none of that negates the loss, suffering and agony of what he went through.

When bad things happen to us, we have a choice. We can face the tragedy in faith, or we can grow despondent and whittle away in bitterness, fear and anger.