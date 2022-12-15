“Set apart a fast, call a solemn assembly. Gather the elders and all the inhabitants of the land to the house of the LORD your God and cry out to the LORD.” — Joel 1:14

This week’s Weekly Word of Encouragement is strong medicine and I offer it in humility, knowing that I myself am “the chief of all sinners.” (I Timothy 1:15)

We as a nation are at a crossroads, I believe. We have abandoned the truth for “my truth.” We have come to a place where we now call right wrong and wrong right and can no longer figure out basic moral, ethical and biological precepts anymore.

This is what happens to a society when it walks away from God in favor of secularism and highly individualistic notions of morality and spirituality, where we willy-nilly make up our own rules. We are paying a price for this right now in our schools, places of work, churches, families and in our individual lives.

As discouraging as this may be, it is good to know that “there is nothing new under the sun,” as King Solomon once said. We have been here before in human history. It is also good to know that there is something that we can do about it. We can call a “solemn assembly,” in our nation, churches, families and hearts, and we can cry out to the Lord in repentance, asking him to have mercy on us and change our ways.

The good news of the gospel is that “the LORD is merciful and gracious, slow to anger and abounding in steadfast love,” and therefore “he relents in punishing.” (Joel 2:13) But his promise always comes with a caveat. We must “repent,” before it is too late. “For if we willingly persist in sin after having received the knowledge of truth, there no longer remains a sacrifice for our sins, but a fearful prospect of judgment.” (Heb. 10:26)

Repent and turn to Christ, who is “the way, the truth, and the life.” (John 14:6) Be encouraged!