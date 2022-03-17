Weekly Word of Encouragement

The LORD spoke to Moses, saying: Speak to Aaron and his sons, saying, “Thus you shall bless the Israelites: You shall say to them,

The LORD bless you and keep you;

The LORD make His face to shine upon you and be gracious unto you;

The LORD lift up His countenance upon you, and give you His peace.

-Numbers 6:22-26

I have read this blessing many times throughout the years and occasionally I offer it as a benediction in worship to the congregation I serve on the Lord’s Day. In my reading through the book of Numbers this year, the world’s context is different. Russia has invaded Ukraine. My wife wisely pointed out to me that when these words were spoken, like Ukraine, God’s chosen people, the Israelites, found themselves on the brink of military conflict, as they were about to enter into the Promised Land.

This blessing was a source of peace to the people as they were about to enter into battle. While such a blessing didn’t give them a guarantee that there would no loss of life, it did assure them that God would be with them through thick and thin, and see them through to eventual victory.

This week I offer two points of application from this text. First, let us pray for Ukraine, that God would be with this people in the same way He said he would be with Israel in the Aaronic blessing.

Second, what struggles are you going through right now?

Ask the Lord to do for you the very thing that is requested of Him in this special blessing. Be encouraged!