Weekly Word of Encouragement

“The friendship of the LORD is for those who fear him, and he makes his covenant known to them.” — Psalm 25:14

The Christian faith teaches that human beings are created by a Trinitarian God, who lives in an eternal relationship of shared mutual love within Himself, as Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. In other words, the God of the Bible is a God of relationships, as opposed to a singular sole unitarian God who exists in solitary isolation all by Himself.

The Bible also teaches that “God made man in His image” and because He did, is it any wonder that we humans long to be in relationships? In short, we were hotwired for friendship, just like God!

There is no friendship that that is more important than our friendship with God. The above verse tells us that this friendship is only possible if we “fear Him,” as in revere Him and respect His holy will for our lives. This means that the friendship is only afforded to those who reciprocate that same desire.

Jesus, the one who rescued us from our isolating sins by his death on the cross, said something similar in John 15:13-15. “Greater love has no man than this, that he lay down his life for his friends. You are my friends, if you do what I command.”

Jesus Christ is the friend of sinners, he laid down his life for you, but you must put your life into his hands in order to experience the friendship of God. Be encouraged!