Weekly Word of Encouragement

This is what the Sovereign LORD says to these bones: I will make breath enter you, and you will come to life. I will attach tendons to you and make flesh come upon you and cover you with skin. I will put breath in you, and you will come to life. Then you will know that I am the LORD. — Ezekiel 37:5-6

Ezekiel 37 is one of the great chapters of the Old Testament. In it, God promises to bring back to life dead Israel. For she had gone into foreign exile and fallen prey to Babylonian captivity, and now it seemed as if everything God had promised to do for her through the Abrahamic promise was lost. Not so fast. God can and God does bring back to life dead bones. As the old black spiritual sings, “Dem bones, dem bones, gonna walk aroun’ Oh hear the word of the Lord.” As Christians we believe this passage not only speaks to God’s promise to restore Israel and lead her people out of foreign captivity, but it also speaks to something greater.

In this text, we see a picture of salvation and the promise of a full-blown resurrection from the dead. The Bible teaches us that mankind is dead in their sins. I believe that. We are spiritually dead and so we can’t save ourselves. Salvation is an act of grace on the part of God, given to us in the person and work of Jesus Christ, who died a sin bearing death on the cross for us. On the cross, Christ brought to it a perfectly sinless life and upon him the penalty for our sin was satisfied (this we call justice served). And then on the third day, God raised him from the dead, spiritually and bodily, thus conquering the power of sin and death in our lives. Because of him we too shall live, but only if we give our lives to him. Be encouraged! God can breathe new life into your dead, dry bones.