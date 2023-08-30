Moses was the leader for the Israelite army, as they made their way through the dessert on to the Promised Land. Soldiers are dependent upon their leaders in battle and if their leaders grow weary, so too will the whole army. The Israelites found themselves in a dog fight with the Amalekites. This battle must have been difficult and long because it talks about Moses’ hands growing weary during battle. His hands were used to command and exhort the people, or perhaps to hold up some kind of battle flag. Whatever it was, the men fighting must have received encouragement from Moses’ gestures. When his hands were up, they did well; when they were down, they suffered loss. Sometimes we grow tired in life and when we do let us be open to someone giving us a hand in our times of tiredness. Let us also be that person for a friend, family member, coworker, and even a stranger when we find them weak. As a famous rock ‘n’ roll band once sang, “We all need someone we can lean on.” Be encouraged!