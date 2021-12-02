Weekly Word of Encouragement

Though the fig tree does not bud and there are no grapes on the vines; though the olive crop fails and the fields produce no food; though there are no sheep in the pen and no cattle in the stalls- I will rejoice in the LORD, I will be joyful in God my Savior.—Habakkuk 3:17-18

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Old Testament prophet Habakkuk wrote these words during a very difficult time in the history of God’s chosen people, Israel. For they had been overtaken by the foreign power of Babylon and things were bleak, not only because of that, but also because the land had become barren. Yet Habakkuk chose to praise the Lord, knowing that even in such a terrible time as this, God is still good and things could be much worse.

Right now, as a country, we are going through a time of economic barrenness, with inflation on the steep rise. As we all find ourselves paying more for gas, groceries and utilities, let us not lose sight of the season we are in the midst of — Advent and Christmas! The good news of the Gospel is that God loves us and is faithful to us in the giving of his son to us, so that we may be reconciled unto God and one another, by this child who came to lay down his life for our salvation. “Rejoice! Rejoice! Emmanuel shall come to thee, O Israel!”

When times are difficult, we always have two choices before us. One is to despair and lose hope, and the other is that of Habakkuk, which is to rejoice in God’s blessings and faithfulness to us, even in times of calamity. Merry Christmas! Be encouraged!