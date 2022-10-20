Weekly Word of Encouragement

“Do not work for the food that spoils, but for food that endures to eternal life, on which Son of the Man will give you.” — John 6:27

The apostle Paul said that “if a man does not work, he should not eat” (2 Thessalonians 3:10). Jesus said “do not work for food that spoils, but rather work for food that endures to eternal life.” These two statements are not mutually exclusive.

Jesus is not saying that we should not work for pay, which enables us to purchase food and other basic necessities of life. Nor is he implying that if we do work for pay it should only be in vocations that are in Christian ministry.

No, what Jesus is saying is don’t make your job the be-all and end-all of your life. One day your job will cease and you will cease, physically speaking, on this Earth, and what our Lord is saying is that the most important work you can do is the work of walking in relationship with the savior.

Our verse for this week is another way of saying “Do not store up for yourself treasures on earth where moth and rust destroy, and thieves break in and steal, but rather store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where moth and rust do not destroy and thieves do not break in and steal” (Matthew 6:19-21). Seen in that light, your current vocation, assuming it is not an immoral vocation, can be one in which you labor in such a way that you are working for food that endures to eternal life, even while making a living on the job. How can you be the salt and light of Christ in your current vocation? Christ is the bread of life! Work for his food! Encourage others and be encouraged!