When I kept silent, my bones wasted away through my groaning all day long. For day and night your hand was heavy on me; my strength was sapped as in the heat of summer. Then I acknowledged my sin to you and did not cover up my iniquity. I said, “I will confess my transgressions to the Lord.” And you forgave the guilt of my sin. — Psalm 32:3-5

The default human response to one’s own sin is to hide and go into isolation. It has been that way since the first sin in the garden, when Adam and Eve hid from the presence of God. Feelings of shame and the fear of having to face up to one’s own shortcomings before a Holy God often lead people to do this — run and hide.

In the above passage, David talks about what can happen to people when they go silent. It can suck the life out of them. Good psychologists can attest to this fact.

What can a person do who finds himself in such a situation? The good news of the gospel is that Christ died on the cross in the place of sinners, bearing upon himself the penalty of death that is owed for our sin. There on the cross the condemning and shaming of sin in our lives is exhausted, destroyed, overcome, and done away with by the cleansing blood of Christ.

And what must we do to receive this liberating gift? We must cease to be silent and confess our sins to God and put our trust in Christ for the forgiveness of sins and life with God. In short, we must repent and be born again. May it be so.

Be encouraged!