“Father, if you are willing, remove this cup from me. Nevertheless, not my will, but yours, be done” — Luke 22:43

Jesus prayed this prayer when he was in the Garden of Gethsemane, knowing that his death was upon him. Matthew and Mark’s gospel tell us he prayed this same prayer three times in a row

The death Jesus underwent is unlike any other death in all of human history. He is the only innocent man ever to be put to death. For sure, there have been many people throughout history who were unjustly put to death for crimes they did not commit, but they were not perfectly innocent. They were all sinners, just as you and I are sinners. But Jesus was sinless, and so he was the only truly innocent person ever put to death. Furthermore, he is the only person in all of human history to bear upon himself the penalty of judgment for another person’s sins, in that he died for the sins of the whole world.

Because of these unique circumstances, we can see why Jesus’ sweat “became as drops of blood,” as he fretted over what awaited him in death by crucifixion. Yet he prayed, “Father, not what I will, but what you will.”

Can you do that? Some preachers teach it is a failure to ever pray ‘if it is your will;” yet we see Jesus praying just such a prayer. Contrary to what some may think, this is not a sign of weakness or lack of faith, but a sign of great faith.

Because of this prayer he died and rose for you. Be encouraged! Happy Easter! Believe the gospel!