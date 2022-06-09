Weekly Word of Encouragement

“O LORD, I love the house in which you will dwell, and the place where your glory abides.” — Psalm 26:8

What is the church? Is it a building? Yes and no. Is it the people? Yes. The church is simply the universal community of people who confess Jesus Christ to be Lord and who corporately gather for worship and community in the life of a local congregation. The Body of Christ is one, yet she is comprised of many different parts — Catholic, Orthodox and Protestant in all off her many different stripes.

Right now, church life is in steep decline in our nation. The average median attendance for church in our country has declined by 53% in the last 20 years. Let that sink in. In 2000 the average median church attendance was 137, and in 2000 it had fallen to 65 people. Some in our culture will greet this decline in attendance with great joy, and others, such as myself, lament it, deeply. Regardless, such a decline in church attendance will have profound effects on the moral and spiritual health of our nation, or lack thereof. There are other troubling statistics concerning church life that loom ahead that I will spare you of in this reflection.

In the above verse David said he loved going to the temple of the LORD. It was there in that place of worship that he encountered Yahweh, the LORD, and worshipped his holy name. It was there that he prayed to the LORD, brought sacrifices for the forgiveness of his sins, and heard the Scriptures read and proclaimed.

As a Christian I believe that Jesus Christ fulfilled all that the Jewish Scriptures attested to concerning the Abrahamic promise, the law of God, and the promised coming of a messiah who would make a once for all atoning sacrifice for the forgiveness of sins and reconciliation unto God, for both Jew and Gentile.

I don’t know about you, but I need a savior in my life. As a sinner, I need someone who can reconcile me back to God and lead me in this life, because my self-lordship always ends up being a train wreck. How about you? Do you need a savior? Go to the house of the LORD and be encouraged!