Weekly Word of Encouragement

“Although I have much to write to you, I would rather not use paper and ink; instead, I hope to come to you and talk with you face to face, so that our joy may be complete.” — II John v.12

This past week I was pleasantly surprised to have this little verse pop out to me from one of five books of the Bible that is only a page long. II John is so short we don’t even speak of it having chapters because it’s got to have at least two chapters in the book in order to refer to it as such!

The first thing we can learn from this verse is that we do well not to gloss over any book of the Bible, because even the short ones are the Word of God, and how much poorer we would be without v.12 of II John.

The second thing we can learn from it is that being together face to face is so important to being human. John has written in this letter that he wants to come and see “the elder lady and her children” in person, in order to be with them and encourage them.

Letters, texts, and phone calls are wonderful, but sometimes what people need is a visit. This is how God wired us and it is also how God entered our realm in the person and work of Jesus Christ. John 1:14 says, “For the Word became flesh and made his dwelling among men.” That’s the greatest visit the world has ever known and for a heads up, it’s why we will celebrate Christmas in two months! Take time today to think about who needs to see you and go see them. Be encouraged!