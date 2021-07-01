Weekly Word of Encouragement

In chapter 15 of his gospel, Luke records three parables in a row concerning the theme of lostness — the Parable of the Lost Sheep, the Parable of the Lost Coin and the Parable of the Lost Son (also known as the Parable of the Prodigal Son). The last parable is a little different in that the lost son comes to his senses, whereas the lost sheep are too dumb to do that, and a lost coin is an inanimate object that can’t do it. Nonetheless, the one common theme in all three parables, besides the fact that they are lost and all found, is that the Shepherd, the woman, and the father are all on the lookout for what is lost. This is how the love of God in Jesus Christ works. God, in Christ, always comes looking for us before we come looking for him. We don’t go up to God first, but rather God comes down to us in Jesus Christ, and enables us to go up to him. Second, when Jesus’ disciples wander, God comes looking for us. This is grace, that God would make the first move to us, and not require us to come begging back to him before he would consider receiving us back. Friend, if you are a disciple of Jesus who has wandered from the fold, it is time to come home. The Father is not only waiting for you, He is pursuing you, even as you wallow in the mud of a pig pen. Be encouraged and come to your senses. The Lord is calling you back home!