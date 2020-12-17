Weekly word of encouragement

This verse is taken from one of the four “servant songs” texts found in the Old Testament book of Isaiah. These passages are Messianic texts which point to the coming of the Savior, who would bring the light of God’s gospel to the Gentile nations, thus fulling the Abrahamic promise. When we think of this verse in light of Jesus, we cannot help but think of the many places in the gospels that speak of him rising early in the morning to be alone with his Heavenly Father. It was there in those moments of prayer and reading of Holy Scripture that Jesus was built up to minister to the broken and weary. It is very important for us who are disciples of Jesus to do the same thing. Our tanks need to be constantly filled with good instruction from our Heavenly Father so that we too can build others up! A great time to do this is in the morning. This gift costs us no money, yet it is the best present we could ever give. Merry Christmas. Be encouraged!