Weekly Word of Encouragement

So they worshiped the LORD but also served their own gods, after the manner of the nations from among whom they had been carried way. To this day they continue to practice their former customs. — II Kings 17:33-34

The latest Gallup poll not only finds that there is a significant decline in the belief of God’s existence in our nation, but also a rise in syncretism, for those who are still religious. Syncretism is not atheistic, but rather it is a blending together of various different religions and philosophies in one’s spiritual life in order to create a new religion of sorts. This synthesis ends up being, at some point along the way, incompatible morally and religiously, intellectually, and philosophically. The fact that this is so does not seem to matter all that much to a society that has bought into the lie that everything is subjective and based on one’s own inner personal feelings when it comes to living life.

The good news of the gospel in the midst of all of this discouraging news is first to realize that this is not new. As Solomon said, “there is nothing new under the sun.” In the above verse we see that in Old Testament times this is exactly what people tried to do. They sought to blend the religion of the Bible with their own religion. So, for Christians who are fretting about what is happening in our nation, know that what we are going through is not new. The Lord will preserve his remnant of people, even in the face of rising atheism and increased syncretism.

The second bit of good news for Christians is offered in a word of encouragement from me to you. We confess Jesus Christ to be our Lord and Savior. It is to him alone that we owe our allegiance, so let us be careful not to fall into the trap of syncretism, because to succumb to it is to rob ourselves of the joy of following the one who is “the Way, the Truth, and the Life.” And on a not so pleasant note, it also puts our souls in grave danger. Jesus made all kinds of statements that cut against our tendency to drift into syncretism. One familiar example of this is his statement from the Sermon on the Mount. “No one can serve two masters; for a slave will either hate one and love the other, or be devoted to one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and wealth.” There is no such thing as “a little bit of Jesus” and “a little bit of this and that” thrown in the mix with him. It just doesn’t work that way. Let him be Lord of your life and be encouraged!

Scott Jeffreys is the pastor at Forest Park Presbyterian Church.