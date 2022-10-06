Weekly Word of Encouragement

“There was a man sent from God, whose name was John. He came as a witness to testify to the light, so that all might believe through him. He himself was not the light, but he came to testify to the light. The true light, which enlightens everyone, was coming into the world.” – John 1:6-8

Human beings love to testify. When we discover a great restaurant, we love to tell everybody about it. When our favorite team wins a big game, we love to wave our team’s flag and brag about the victory. In short, the things that “wet our whistles” we like to blow about.

John the Baptist was a man who was on fire for what God was doing in the person and work of Jesus Christ. The text tells us that Jesus is the Light of the World, an image that is deeply imbedded in the Old Testament Scriptures, and that he came to shine the light of God’s redemptive, saving love in our dark, sinful hearts and world.

This resonated with John the Baptist, and so he was always blazing the trail for Jesus by pointing other people to him through his preaching ministry. John would always say, “Behold! There he is! The Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world! Don’t come to me, go to him, because I am not even worthy to untie his shoes. For He must increase and I must decrease.”

Go ahead, tell people about your favorite restaurant and brag on your team. Go Duke! God gives these things for us to enjoy in his common grace to given to the world, but don’t forget to testify to Jesus. If you know him, he is your Lord and Savior and you know the love of God. Your sins have been forgiven. Your wounds are being healed, and you have peace in the midst of the storm. These things are far more worthy of being testified about than any restaurant or sports team! Be encouraged!