Before we ever put anyone else to the test, we first have to take it. Jesus said, “Remove the log from your own eye before you seek to remove the speck from your brother’s eye.” In the above verse the apostle Paul admonishes the Corinthians to test themselves to see whether or not they are in the faith. We too must follow suit. How shall we do that and what shall be our standard?

Certainly, perfection can’t be the standard (though we should strive for it) because we fall short as sinners. For what it is worth, here is what I think would be a good examination to see whether or not we are in the faith… Do we love the Word of God and all that it teaches us about creation, the fall of man and his need for a Savior, and how all the promises of God are fulfilled in the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ? And do we seek to study it? Do we seek to pray in a way that is faithful to Scripture, as God instructs us to pray? Do we take sin seriously and let God set the standard for what sin is and isn’t, as opposed to our personal feelings? And do we seek to repent when we fall? Do we have a love for the church, the bride of Christ, and worship, fellowship, communion, prayer, preaching and teaching in corporate worship?