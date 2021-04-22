Weekly Word of Encouragement

Then his master summoned him and said to him, “You wicked servant! I forgave you all the debt because you pleaded with me. And should not you have had mercy on your fellow servant, as I had mercy on you?” – Matthew 18:32-33

At the heart of the Christian faith is the forgiveness of sins on the grounds of God’s grace given to us in Jesus Christ. Sins are not forgiven because our good deeds outweigh our bad ones, or because God arbitrarily forgives sins without dealing with them justly. No, our sins are forgiven because the penalty for our sins was bore upon the sinless body of Jesus. This forgiveness and reconciliation unto God become real when we trust in what Christ did for us on the cross to take our sins away and make us right with the Father.

Unforgiveness is a killer, both eternally and in the realm of human relationships. If we are in Christ, we are forgiven and given the power to forgive. The above verse is taken from a parable that Jesus taught about a man who was forgiven of a great debt, and as soon as he was set free, he went to someone who owed him “chump change,” demanding that he be paid back. As followers of Jesus, our postures should be “How can I not forgive someone of their sins, when I myself have sinned so greatly against my Heavenly Father who forgave all my sins through Jesus?” You have received great grace, so go and give grace to others. Mercy is the way to the heart of God. Be encouraged!