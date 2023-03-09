“Do not forget to entertain strangers, for by doing so some have entertained angels without knowing it.” — Hebrews 13:2

The above verse is a reference back to Abraham and Sarah hosting three men who came to visit Sodom to see if the city was wicked. It turns out that two of the three men were actually angels, and the other the Lord himself.

Jesus said something similar to the Hebrews verse. In the end time parable of the sheep and the goats, Jesus said, “For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat. I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink. I was naked and you clothed me, and I was a stranger and you invited me in.” And then the righteous answered, “When did we see you hungry or thirsty, or naked, or out on the streets?” To this Jesus replied, “Whatever you did for the least of these, you did it unto me.”

When you show hospitality to the poor, busted and brokenhearted, you are not only entertaining them, but the Lord Jesus Christ himself. The point here is, be careful who you turn away because you never know who you are entertaining. Entertain well. Entertain often. And entertain as Christ entertains. Be encouraged!