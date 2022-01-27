Weekly Word of Encouragement

The beginning of the good news of the gospel of Jesus Christ, the Son of God. As it is written in the prophet Isaiah, “See, I am sending my messenger ahead of you, who will prepare your way; the voice of one crying out in the wilderness. Prepare the way of

the Lord, make his

paths straight.” — Mark 1:1-3

How did John the Baptist prepare the way for Christ?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

First, he preached a message of “baptism of repentance for the forgiveness of sins,” which was in essence what Jesus came to preach in his ministry.

Second, John baptized Jesus, not because he needed to be baptized, for he was sinless, but rather so that Christ could identify himself with fallen humanity in his baptism.

Third, John was always pointing people to Jesus. “He must increase and I must decrease.” Or “Behold! The Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world.”

Finally, John died a martyr’s death at the hands of King Herod, thus foreshadowing the purpose for which Christ came — to die a sinner’s death on the cross so that we could be reconciled unto to God by his shed blood.

John the Baptist was intentional about paving the way for the coming of Christ into the world. In the same manner, we must be intentional about paving the way for Christ in our lives too. Be encouraged, and be intentional about making room for Christ in your life in 2022!