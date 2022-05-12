Weekly Word of Encouragement

“So then you are no longer strangers and aliens, but you are citizens with the saints and also members of the household of God, built upon the foundation of the apostles and prophets, with Christ Jesus himself as the cornerstone. In him the whole structure is joined together and grows into a holy temple in the Lord; in whom you also are built together spiritually into a dwelling-place for God.” — Ephesians 2:19-19-22

Everybody has to build their life on something, even if the choice is made to build it on nothing. In the above passage, Paul is writing to people in Ephesus who have given their lives over to Jesus Christ to be the captain of their ships, and he is reminding them that their lives are now being “built on the rock-solid foundation of the apostles and prophets, with Jesus Christ himself being their cornerstone.”

When I read this passage, I think of two things. First, I am reminded of what Jesus said in his Sermon on the Mount when he told his disciples to not build their lives on shifting sand, i.e., the things of this world. Instead, he told them to build it on the rock, by putting into practice his life and teachings. Second, I am reminded of the story of “The Three Little Pigs.” You know the story… Only one of the three pigs built his house out of rock and was able to withstand the “huffs and puffs of the big bad wolf.” In this life you will have trouble, count on it, and the question before us all is, will our lives be able to withstand it, or will we be blown away by the big bad wolf? What kind of foundation are you building your life on? Be encouraged!

Scott Jeffreys is the pastor at Forest Park Presbyterian Church.