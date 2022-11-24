Weekly Word of Encouragement

The hand of the Lord was on me, and he brought me out by the Spirit of the Lord and set me in the middle of a valley; it was full of bones. He led me back and forth among them, and I saw a great many bones on the floor of the valley, bones that were very dry. He asked me, “Son of man, can these bones live?” —Ezekiel 37: 1-3

Can these dry, dead bones live again? This is the question that God asked the prophet Ezekiel as he looked over the landscape and saw his nation of people lying in destruction. God’s people had been wiped out by the Babylonian Empire. Her people had been killed, her land pillaged, her temple destroyed, and her survivors exiled off to a foreign land. Death was everywhere.

As one reads further along in Ezekiel 37 the question that God asks is answered by the Lord himself. Yes! Of course “dem bones” can live again because God can do anything! This is good news for us because it means that God can take those parts of our lives that are dead and breathe new life into them by the power of his Holy Spirit.

Where do you need the breath of God’ s new life to blow in your dead bones? The Holy Spirit brings new life into our lives by bringing us to Jesus, who comes to give us “the abundant life” through his life, death, and resurrection. Trust in the Savior, invite him to do his work of re-creation in your life, and always be encouraged!