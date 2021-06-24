Weekly Word of Encouragement

“And as was his custom, he went to the synagogue on the Sabbath day, and he stood up to read. And the scroll of the prophet Isaiah was given to him. He unrolled the scroll and found the place where it was written, “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim liberty to the captives and recovering of sight to the blind, to set at liberty those who are oppressed, to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor.” — Luke 4:16-19

In this passage of Scripture from Luke’s gospel, the Bible tells us that the scroll of the prophet Isaiah was given to Jesus to read. It also says that he “found the place where it was written.” This was not a case of Jesus blindly flipping through the Scriptures, hoping to find something good to read. To the contrary, he knew the book of Isaiah so well, he knew exactly where to go to in the scroll.

Also consider the fact that in Jesus’ day there were no chapter and verse divisions in the Bible; nor did he have access to a concordance or a computer to find these words. This makes it all the more impressive that he could locate the exact part he needed to share.

If we are Christians, this should be our goal too. We should be so intimately familiar with the Bible that we can do the same. To know our Bibles this well would be of great spiritual benefit to us in our walk with Jesus. Get into the Word. Read it, study it and mediate on it, so that the Word gets into you, the same way it got into our Savior. Be encouraged!