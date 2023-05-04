The workers who were hired about five in the afternoon came and each received a denarius. So when those came who were hired first, they expected to receive more. But each one of them also received a denarius. When they received it they began to grumble against the landowner. “Those who were hired last worked only one hour,” they said, “and you have made them equal to us who have borne the burden of the work in the heat of the day.” — Matthew 20:10-12

The gospel is not fair. The gospel is grace. The gospel is not getting what you deserve, which is death for your sin, but rather it is getting what you do not deserve, which is the gift of forgiveness and reconciliation unto God, through the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. The good news of the gospel is that on the cross the eternal Son of God bore upon his body the penalty of death that is owed for your sin, so that you could be forgiven and set free from sin’s condemning power in your life.

The purpose of the parable of The Workers in the Vineyard is not to teach us communism or socialism, as some liberation and social gospel theologians may believe, but rather it is to teach us that God in His sovereignty reserves the right to be unfairly gracious to the person who has wasted his life with no reference to God, but then at the end, his soul is finally quickened to the fact that he needs a Savior. Consequently, he comes to faith in Christ at the end of his life, instead of 6 a.m. in the morning, if you will.

This puts a whole new twist on Jesus’ teaching that “the last shall be first.” While in one sense it is a tragedy to waste one’s whole life without reference to God, only to find salvation at the end, it does not negate the fact that our Lord, in his unfairness, can save the sinner who is edging closer and closer to the grave.

What about you? Have you trusted in Christ? One day it will be too late. “Everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved.” Do not waste your life any longer. Believe the gospel and follow Christ now! Be encouraged!